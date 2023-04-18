Tyler Bertuzzi tallies two assists for Bruins in his playoff debut, and also sends a message to Panthers

BOSTON -- When Don Sweeney acquired Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline, it was to shore up the team's depth for a playoff run. But the forward has been much more than just some roster insurance, and now that the playoffs have arrived, he's really becoming a fan favorite in Boston.

Bertuzzi made his playoff debut in Monday night's 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, but looked like a savvy postseason vet throughout his 18:41 of ice time. The 28-year-old handed out a pair of assists, contributing on Boston's first and last goals of the evening, while also dishing out a pair of heavy hits. He made sure that nothing was easy for the Panthers on either end of the ice.

"When we acquired him, we thought he was a guy that was made for the playoffs," head coach Jim Montgomery said of Bertuzzi after Monday's win. "And I thought his first shift, he laid out two huge hits and he just kept on making plays. The puck seems to follow him, and he makes plays and makes real good decisions with it."

Bertuzzi's first helper was an absolute beauty. Stationed in front of the Florida net on a Boston power player, Bertuzzi cleaned up a one-timer from David Krejci and delivered a behind-the-back feed to David Pastrnak, who tapped in an easy goal to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

NO LOOK PASS BY TYLER BERTUZZI TO DAVID PASTRNAK AND THE BRUINS DRAW FIRST BLOOD pic.twitter.com/uh63MvXPzG — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 17, 2023

While his teammates were gushing about that helper after the game, Bertuzzi wasn't all that impressed with his own work.

"I just kinda knew he was going to be there," Bertuzzi said of Pastrnak. "He's always around the net in the good spots."

Bertuzzi logged another assist in the third period when he kept tapping away at a puck in front of Florida goalie Andy Lyon. Eventually, Jake DeBrusk was able to chip it in to put Boston on top 3-1.

While he tallied a pair of key assists in Boston's Game 1 win, Bertuzzi admitted to feeling some nerves in his first NHL playoffs game.

"It took a few shifts to get into it, but it felt good," he said.

Bertuzzi has been the exact kind of player that Sweeney wanted on the roster when he acquired him from Detroit a few months ago. He also showed off his grit and peskiness late in the game, when he took exception to Florida forward Nick Cousins poking him in the ribs. As he skated to the Bruins bench, Bertuzzi snagged Cousins' stick and took it with him.

Cousins attempted to get his lumber back but Bertuzzi instead jammed it into the floor, causing it to snap. It wasn't much use to Cousins after that, but Bertuzzi's message was sent: Don't mess with me, dude.

Make Bertuzzi a Bruin for life. pic.twitter.com/9SXQ83SK6M — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) April 18, 2023

Asked about that exchange after the game, Bertuzzi was happy to discuss it -- with a giant grin on his face.

"I mean, it's playoffs," explained Bertuzzi. "There's gonna be some stupid things that happen. And that was one of them."