Tyler Bertuzzi signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

BOSTON - Tyler Bertuzzi's brief run in Boston has officially come to an end.

Bertuzzi, 28, has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The contract is reportedly worth $5.5 million.

scored four goals with 12 assists in 21 regular-season games after the Bruins traded a first-round pick to Detroit to acquire him. He scored five goals and had five assists in seven playoff games, tying Brad Marchand for the team lead in points.

In his career, he has 92 goals and 126 assists in 218 games after being drafted 58th overall in the 2013 draft by Detroit.

The Bertuzzi acquisition was one of two major moves by Don Sweeney ahead of the trade deadline, as the Bruins' GM also sent a first, second, third and fifth-round pick away in order to acquire Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. Sweeney expressed some pessimism earlier this week that Boston would be able to retain any of the players acquired.