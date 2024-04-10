Watch CBS News
Health

Use of Tylenol during pregnancy not linked to autism or intellectual disabilities, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Study finds no link between use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism in children
Study finds no link between use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism in children 01:08

BOSTON - A new study in JAMA finds that Tylenol during pregnancy is not associated with autism or other conditions.

The use of anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen is discouraged in pregnancy which means patients often turn to acetaminophen or Tylenol for fever, aches, and pains. But there have been some concerns that Tylenol use in pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in kids.

A team of researchers analyzed data on nearly 2 ½ million Swedish-born children. When looking specifically at siblings, they found no association between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability. In other words, if one sibling was exposed to the drug during pregnancy but the other wasn't, the risk of developing these conditions remained the same.

As a rule, you should always talk to your prenatal provider about what medications are appropriate during pregnancy.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 5:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.