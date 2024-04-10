Use of Tylenol during pregnancy not linked to autism or intellectual disabilities, study says

Study finds no link between use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism in children

Study finds no link between use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism in children

Study finds no link between use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism in children

BOSTON - A new study in JAMA finds that Tylenol during pregnancy is not associated with autism or other conditions.

The use of anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen is discouraged in pregnancy which means patients often turn to acetaminophen or Tylenol for fever, aches, and pains. But there have been some concerns that Tylenol use in pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in kids.

A team of researchers analyzed data on nearly 2 ½ million Swedish-born children. When looking specifically at siblings, they found no association between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability. In other words, if one sibling was exposed to the drug during pregnancy but the other wasn't, the risk of developing these conditions remained the same.

As a rule, you should always talk to your prenatal provider about what medications are appropriate during pregnancy.