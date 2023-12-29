Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for two men in connection with Christmas Day stabbing

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Police are searching for two men in connection with a stabbing that happened on Christmas Day.

The stabbing happened around 279 Tremont Street near Tufts Medical Center.

Two people were injured in the incident. 

One victim was stabbed multiple times and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other received a facial laceration. There is no update on the condition of the victims.

Police have released a photo of the people of interest in the hopes the public can help identify them. 

415820582-791179946381433-5350950950515767715-n.jpg
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying these people of interest. Boston Police Department

Police say the suspects were described as "two white males with a medium build."

They ask anyone with information to call (617) 343-4571.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 3:45 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.