Police search for two men in connection with Christmas Day stabbing

BOSTON - Police are searching for two men in connection with a stabbing that happened on Christmas Day.

The stabbing happened around 279 Tremont Street near Tufts Medical Center.

Two people were injured in the incident.

One victim was stabbed multiple times and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other received a facial laceration. There is no update on the condition of the victims.

Police have released a photo of the people of interest in the hopes the public can help identify them.

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying these people of interest. Boston Police Department

Police say the suspects were described as "two white males with a medium build."

They ask anyone with information to call (617) 343-4571.