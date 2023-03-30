Two local boys getting ready to compete in Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta

BOSTON -- Spring means baseball, but it also means golf season has arrived. And The Masters -- and the biggest and most famous weekend in golf -- is just a week away.

A pair of local boys will be heading down to Augusta to show off their skills before the tournament gets underway. And don't be surprised if they put on a show.

Aarav Lavu, a 13-year-old from Wellesley, and Adam Silverman, an 11-year-old from Ashland, will take part in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Competition at Augusta National on the eve of The Masters.

Wellesley 13-year-old Aarav Lavu. WBZ-TV

"There's a lot of pressure on me, knowing that there are lots of other really talented kids there" said Lavu. "But it's an honor to represent the entire northeast in this competition."

"It's an honor and I really appreciate it," said Silverman.

Not only is it a dream come true for these boys, but their parents too.

"It's the only way I'm getting to [Augusta National]," joked Jimmy Silverman -- Adam's dad.

The pressure will really be on when the event starts, with each participant getting three drives down the fairway, three chips from 10-15 yards, and only one putt from 6-feet, 10-feet, and 15-feet.

"You really have to make them all count," said Siva Luva -- Aarav's dad. "Competing against the best of the people who come to Augusta, the pressure is really high for them."

Both Aarav and Adam are used to the pressure. Both have won prestigious tournaments before just to get here.

All the players get uniforms, with the northeast region receiving green unis. They recently came in the mail, complete with some very important instructions.

"There is a special note inside the box: 'Do not wear them until game day,'" explained Silverman. "So you can't show anyone at school or wear them outside. You can try them on, make sure it fits, and that's it."

Aarav is competing in the Boys 12-13 competition, while Adam is in the boys 10-11 field. Aarav has high expectations for his counterpart.

"He's very talented. He could win this entire thing for his division," Aarav said of Adam.

Ashland 11-year-old Adam Silverman. WBZ-TV

"I thank him a lot for saying that, and I hope he does really good too," responded Adam.

The Top 80 performers each year get to compete in the National Finals. Pat Bigelow is Adam's golf coach, and knows both of these golfers are ready for the big stage.

"It's such a really cool moment. I'm sitting over here smiling because I'm so happy for these two young players and all the players," said Bigelow. "To be at a special place like Augusta -- which is sacred ground in golf -- and to play in front of their family and friends, it's just awesome."

This year's Drive, Chip, and Putt National Competition will air live on The Golf Channel on Sunday, April 2.