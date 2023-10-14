Two killed in wrong-way crash on Route 95 in Lexington

LEXINGTON - Two people died in a wrong-way crash on Route 95 early Saturday morning.

State Police said at about 1:20 a.m., they began receiving calls reporting a Toyota Prius going south on Route 95 North. As they were rushing to the area, the wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a Toyota RAV4 around Exit 49 on i-95 North (Route 4 North/Route 225 West).

The RAV4 rolled onto the driver's side and burst into flames. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 95 North was closed at the scene and reopened at 6:43 a.m.

Police said why the driver was going the wrong way is still under investigation.