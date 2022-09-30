Watch CBS News
Local News

Two young girls in serious condition after being hit by SUV in Peabody

By Kristina Rex

/ CBS Boston

Two young girls in serious condition after being hit by SUV in Peabody
Two young girls in serious condition after being hit by SUV in Peabody 02:11

PEABODY - Two young girls are in serious condition after they were hit while crossing the street in Peabody. Their mother was also struck.

As of Friday afternoon, police were investigating the scene at Lynn and County streets. Peabody police said both children are at Massachusetts General Hospital. The mother's condition is unknown.

peabody-kids-hit-5p-transfer-frame-205.jpg
Two children are in serious condition after they were hit while crossing the street in Peabody. CBS Boston

"I was actually a little nervous to come down. You never know what you're going to see. You can't unsee what you're going to see, right? So I was actually kind of relieved when you came down and saw the second girl moving and talking, and the first girl at least I heard her say, once she was starting to regain consciousness, and she was bleeding from the news a little bit," said witness Peter Zorzonello, who called 911.

The driver of the vehicle, Ovidia Lopez-Esteban of Lynn, was arrested and will be charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Kristina Rex
Rex-2022.jpg

Kristina Rex is a reporter for WBZ-TV News.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.