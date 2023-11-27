Two cars crash through former Boston Market restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS - Police are investigating how two cars ended up inside a former Boston Market restaurant in Saugus on Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the scene, on Route 1 North, at 7:23 p.m. They found an SUV with a 62-year-old man in the vehicle and an empty sedan in the restaurant.

Police are still investigating the crash, but say the driver of the SUV may have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an empty car parked in front of the restaurant. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.