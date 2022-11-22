Two Canadian geese hold up Route 128 traffic during morning commute

WAKEFIELD – There was a different kind of honking than usual Tuesday morning along Route 128 during the morning commute.

Two Canadian geese held up all lanes of traffic near North Ave. in Wakefield on the Reading line.

SkyEye captured a Massachusetts State Police trooper trying to save the geese from being run over by chasing them into the woods.

But the geese kept coming back, and the whole ordeal lasted for over 20 minutes.

The good news is the geese were safely shooed away and traffic began moving once again.