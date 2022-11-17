It Happens Here: Twist bakery cafe in Millis offers quality allergy-friendly food

MILLIS - From drinks to sweet treats, there's a spot in Millis that serves the community delicious food with a twist - at Twist bakery café.

"We make really great food that also happens to be gluten-free and also addresses the other top nine allergens," Twist CEO Kathryn Ernst told WBZ-TV. "I'd say my lemon squares were one of the first things that went really well."

A foodie herself, Ernst fell into the business in 2011 because of her own struggle with food allergies.

"If I was going to be able to live this lifestyle I wasn't going to be able to live with what was available. So I started experimenting at home," she said. "After I discovered a great flour mix and I was able to transfer it to all of my home recipes, I felt like I couldn't be alone and I wanted to share that with other people."

There are family recipes that have been twisted and mastered to provide a wide range of baked goods.

While some items are still prepared by hand, upgraded kitchen machines have allowed for hundreds of treats to be pumped out and baked at once.

It's a passion project turned into a booming and growing business.

"As much as I love my baked goods, I know that you can't survive on a brownie," Ernst said.

In response to the demand of quality allergy-friendly food, Twist expanded its menu.

"It's been a big game changer for people that we're proud to be a part of," she told WBZ.

"It's really hard to go to a bakery and just say, you can have whatever you want," Ernst said. "Which is really what was the whole intent behind this, so we can all still eat as a family together."

Twist is a family run business, but Ernst hired professional pastry chefs and cooks there to help her execute her vision. They have a second location in Burlington and hope to expand in the near future.

