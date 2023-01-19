Watch CBS News
Turning to mocktails to get you through "Dry January?" Experts say be cautious

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – If you're turning to mocktails to get you through Dry January, some experts say to be careful.

Mocktails are alcohol-free cocktails and they're becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. along with so-called "fake beer" and zero-proof wine and spirits. 

They can provide tasty alternatives for people who don't drink or those trying to cut down on their alcohol consumption, but experts are warning that these alcohol masqueraders could actually trigger cravings in people with moderate to severe alcohol use disorder, which cause them to "fall off the wagon" or drink to excess.

