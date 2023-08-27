Tufts University resident assistants' union authorizes strike on move-in day

MEDFORD – The union representing resident assistants at Tufts University is authorizing a one-day strike. The strike would happen on Tuesday, the same day students move in.

United Labor of Tufts Resident Assistants (ULTRA) is represented by Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 153.

The union is demanding more pay and says the university has not given them a counter-proposal.

The union also claims the university threatened to retaliate against the student workers.

"It is a shame that the administration's intransigence has brought us to a point of choosing between fair treatment and our commitment to our residents," ULTRA RA and Bargaining Committee member David Whittingham said. "I sincerely hope that Tufts will return to the table with a reasonable compromise so that everyone can avoid the disruption that this strike will cause, but after half a year of bargaining in which the university has refused to offer any wages to among its most vital student workers, we've been left with virtually no other choice."

Tufts says it is committed to continuing to bargain in good faith and hopes the RAs will return to the table to reach their first contract.

"As we have gone through the bargaining process, we have benchmarked what our peer institutions offer Resident Assistants. We believe that a room and board plan both aligns with our values as an institution and is in line with best practices and industry standards across higher education," the university said. "Although we appreciate the valuable role our RAs have traditionally played, we have made robust contingency plans to fully support our students in the event of a strike and our staff are well-prepared to step in and help."