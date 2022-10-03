Watch CBS News
Local News

Tufts University researchers launching study to see if health shake prevents memory loss

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Healthwatch: New head lice guidance; Study looks at why some marriages last; Tufts researchers study
Healthwatch: New head lice guidance; Study looks at why some marriages last; Tufts researchers study 02:40

BOSTON -- Local researchers are studying whether drinking a daily shake can help stave off memory loss. 

Researchers at Tufts University are launching a clinical trial to see whether drinking a specially designed healthy shake every day can help people control their weight and prevent memory loss as they age. 

They're recruiting people over 55 who are overweight or obese with no serious memory problems at baseline.  If you'd like more information, go to their website.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.