Plant-based protein could improve women's health, Tufts University study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds that if women want to improve their health, they should incorporate more plant-based protein into their diets.

Researchers at Tufts University studied data on nearly 3,800 middle-aged women and found that those who ate more protein, most notably plant protein, were more likely to be free from chronic diseases like cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. They were also more likely to have better physical function and good mental health.

Animal and dairy-derived proteins did not provide the same level of benefit. Some examples of plant proteins include black beans, lentils, peanut butter, quinoa, and tofu.     

