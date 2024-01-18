Plant-based protein could improve women's health, Tufts University study finds
BOSTON - A new study finds that if women want to improve their health, they should incorporate more plant-based protein into their diets.
Researchers at Tufts University studied data on nearly 3,800 middle-aged women and found that those who ate more protein, most notably plant protein, were more likely to be free from chronic diseases like cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. They were also more likely to have better physical function and good mental health.
Animal and dairy-derived proteins did not provide the same level of benefit. Some examples of plant proteins include black beans, lentils, peanut butter, quinoa, and tofu.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.