TSA looking for volunteers to help train K9s at Logan Airport
BOSTON – The Transportation Security Administration is looking for help to train their K9s.
TSA New England is seeking volunteers to pose as travelers at Boston Logan Airport.
The volunteers will serve as a decoy for the dogs in different training scenarios.
Anyone who is interested should contact richard.andrade@tsa.dhs.gov or edward.kim@tsa.dhs.gov.
https://twitter.com/TSA_NewEngland/status/1537071632069664768
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.