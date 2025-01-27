Trump's pledge to eliminate taxes on tips could benefit Massachusetts economy

BOSTON - President Trump's campaign pledge to eliminate taxes on tips is gaining traction, after promising a group of supporters in Nevada he would pass a bill that would cut taxes for workers and small businesses.

Since he was 16, Matthew Pasquale has worked in kitchens running food, bussing tables and slinging pizzas. Still, comparatively, hospitality is a hustle.

"I just like how you're constantly just moving," said Matthew Pasquale of Halftime Pizza in Boston. "It keeps you going, it keeps you busy."

As President Trump begins his second term, he is making good on a campaign promise to help eliminate federal income tax on tips. A move that could provide much needed financial relief for low-paid restaurant workers.

"It would be great for the guys that they don't have to worry about that when tax season comes," said Pasquale.

Economist on tax break

While the move could lower tax revenue for the federal government, it wouldn't for Massachusetts. In the Bay State, the change would keep more money in consumers' pockets to spend locally.

"Workers who do get the tax break are going to spend more. That will generate tax revenue for us through the sales tax," said Boston College economics Professor Peter Ireland. "Restaurant workers were particularly hard hit in 2020 and maybe this is a way to make it up to them."

While Professor Ireland says he understands the logic, there may be a more equitable way for both tipped workers at the front of the house and non-tipped line cooks or chefs to benefit.

"Why not just offer a tax break to all workers below a certain income threshold," said Professor Ireland.

Career restaurant worker Jamie Mainwaring says the idea has potential but change in the hospitality industry takes time and it's unclear if the plan would work. "There is no guarantee that anything like that is going to be for the better," said Mainwaring.

WBZ contacted the governor's office to ask if the state would consider this, but we did not immediately hear back.