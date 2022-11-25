Truck 'Storrows' in Sumner Tunnel during rush hour

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel was closed for about three hours Friday night after a truck got stuck in the tunnel on Route 1A South during rush hour.

State Police headed to the scene when the call came in at 4:20 p.m. They said an over-height truck, operated by a 36-year-old man from Ontario, struck the tunnel's ceiling and became stuck in the tunnel. The man was issued a citation.

A truck "Storrowed" in the Sumner Tunnel during rush hour Friday night. Alexis den Boggende

While traffic was detoured through the Ted Williams Tunnel, those traveling in the tunnel at the time were stuck behind the truck, with witnesses saying that people who took rideshares got out of cars and began to walk and cars in the closed tunnel had to back out. By 7 p.m., the Sumner Tunnel had reopened.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section of the State Police is conducting an investigation. Since the truck hit the ceiling of the tunnel, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will have to inspect the tunnel.