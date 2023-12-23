Watch CBS News
Driver rescued after truck plunges into brook in Londonderry, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LONDONDERRY, N.H. - A driver was rescued Friday night after his truck plunged into a brook in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Mammoth Road. Firefighters said the driver went off the road and crashed into Beaver Brook, leaving him trapped in several feet of rushing water.

Crews were able to pull the driver out and brought him to shore. He was then taken to a hospital in Manchester for treatment.

The truck was removed from the water and the state's Department of Environmental Services was called due to the risk of environmental impact.

