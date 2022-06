Truck driver killed in accident at Conley Terminal in South Boston

Truck driver killed in accident at Conley Terminal in South Boston

BOSTON – A worker was killed in an accident in the Port of Boston Wednesday morning.

State Police say a 41-year-old truck driver from Billerica was hit by another vehicle pulling a trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 72-year-old from Revere.

The incident remains under investigation.