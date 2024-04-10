Truck crashes into psychiatric care facility in Devens, Massachusetts

DEVENS - A truck crashed into a psychiatric hospital in central Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road in Devens, just off of Route 2.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt. There were reports that a fire broke out, but it appeared to be extinguished in aerial video from above the scene.

"No comments at this time," someone at the Devens Fire Department told CBS News in a phone call after the crash.

A truck crashed into the TaraVista Behavioral Health Center in Devens early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2024. CBS Boston

According to their website, TaraVista Behavioral Health Center is a "regional center for inpatient psychiatric care serving children, adolescents and adults."