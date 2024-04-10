Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck crashes into psychiatric care facility in Devens, Massachusetts

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Truck crashes into psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts
Truck crashes into psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts 00:33

DEVENS - A truck crashed into a psychiatric hospital in central Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road in Devens, just off of Route 2.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt. There were reports that a fire broke out, but it appeared to be extinguished in aerial video from above the scene.

"No comments at this time," someone at the Devens Fire Department told CBS News in a phone call after the crash.

crash.jpg
A truck crashed into the TaraVista Behavioral Health Center in Devens early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2024. CBS Boston

According to their website, TaraVista Behavioral Health Center is a "regional center for inpatient psychiatric care serving children, adolescents and adults."

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 7:22 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.