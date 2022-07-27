Truck carrying bananas rolls over on Route 290 in Auburn
AUBURN - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of bananas overturned on an exit ramp in Auburn Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on the ramp from Route 290 East to Exit 12 in Auburn, Massachusetts State Police said.
The crash closed the ramp to traffic, but no injuries were reported.
SkyEye footage from just after 2:30 p.m. showed a Dole truck on its side. There were no bananas seen in the road.
State Police, the Auburn Fire Department and MassDOT responded to the incident.
