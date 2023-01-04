Troy Vincent: NFL hasn't ruled out potential postponement of Patriots-Bills game

BOSTON -- As of Wednesday afternoon, nobody really knows what will happen in terms of football games involving the Buffalo Bills being played in the near future. The health status of Damar Hamlin has rightfully taken precedence over everything else.

And while the NFL has made no decision on the status of the Patriots-Bills game scheduled to be played in Buffalo on Sunday, the league has not ruled out the possibility that it would need to be postponed.

Speaking with reporters via conference call on Wednesday, NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent said the league hasn't reached the point where such a scenario has been fully discussed.

"Troy Vincent did not rule out the possibility of postponing the game. Just says that conversation has not come up yet. If they feel they have to do that for the players' and coaches' well being, they'll then address it," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted.

The Bills, of course, did not complete their game in Cincinnati on Monday night, and the league has not yet decided what to do about that suspended game.

In the meanwhile, the Bills held meetings and a walkthrough on Wednesday, while the Patriots held their normal Wednesday practice. Neither team held media availabilities, though both teams at least began preparations as if Sunday's game will be played. Whether it does get played depends on several variables that simply can't be known at this particular time.