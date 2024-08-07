24 dogs from South Carolina avoid Tropical Storm Debby with trip to Massachusetts shelter

SALEM - Two dozen puppies and dogs arrived in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning from Charleston, South Carolina, just hours before Tropical Storm Debby hit.

By transporting these 24 pups to the MSPCA in Salem, there is now more room in the shelter in Charleston for dogs that may be separated from their families during the storm.

"All the dogs were available for adoption down there so it frees up space for Charleston to help out with whatever comes through their door as the natural disaster hits," said MSPCA-Angell Salem Shelter Manager Zach Boerboon. "Any strays that are down there that become strays as part of this we would want them to stay down there so they have a better chance of finding their homes."

One of the rescue dogs from South Carolina at MSPCA-Angell in Salem. MSPCA-Angell

The dogs range in age from five months old to three years and are a mix of breeds including terriers, labrador retrievers, Great Pyrenees and more. They're now in a state mandated quarantine for two days.

"They're here, they're hanging out having breakfast, and in about 48 hours our medical team will continue to evaluate them and then they'll start their journey of going up for adoption," Boerboon said.

To help make room at the Salem shelter for the new transports, the MSPCA is waiving adoption fees for dogs over the age of one. Those fees will be waived through the end of the day on Sunday.

"We hope that it encourages people to come in," Boerboon said. "We know that adoption fees sometimes are tough and so waiving them especially for dogs that can be in the shelter longer, for our adult dogs, that will encourage people to take a look at them as well."

The MSPCA shelter manager says they're happy to help their friends in the south, but the cost of care for the dogs is in the thousands.

"We currently have a fundraiser on our social media platforms that you can donate to help out, and it goes directly towards those dogs and the dogs in our care so we can continue to do this," Boerboon said.