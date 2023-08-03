Watch CBS News
Sports

Triston Casas named AL Rookie of the Month after going on a tear in July

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Triston Casas put together quite the month of July for the surging Red Sox. Now that the calendar has turned to August, Casas has been honored for his epic month.

Casas was named American League Rookie of the Month on Wednesday, earning the honor for the first time in his career. 

The Boston first baseman took off during the month of July, slashing .349/.442/.758 while clubbing seven homers in his 21 games. He drove in 13 runs and scored 16 of his own, helping Boston to a 13-8 record in the games he played in.

Casas was particularly scorching out of the All-Star break, when he hit homers in all three games as the Red Sox took two of three against the Cubs in Chicago. A week later, Casas took former Mets ace Max Scherzer deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his career.

For the season, Casas has slashed .255/.357/.480 with 16 home runs, 16 doubles, 40 RBI, and 40 runs scored. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.