Triston Casas named AL Rookie of the Month after going on a tear in July

BOSTON -- Triston Casas put together quite the month of July for the surging Red Sox. Now that the calendar has turned to August, Casas has been honored for his epic month.

Casas was named American League Rookie of the Month on Wednesday, earning the honor for the first time in his career.

The Boston first baseman took off during the month of July, slashing .349/.442/.758 while clubbing seven homers in his 21 games. He drove in 13 runs and scored 16 of his own, helping Boston to a 13-8 record in the games he played in.

Casas was particularly scorching out of the All-Star break, when he hit homers in all three games as the Red Sox took two of three against the Cubs in Chicago. A week later, Casas took former Mets ace Max Scherzer deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his career.

For the season, Casas has slashed .255/.357/.480 with 16 home runs, 16 doubles, 40 RBI, and 40 runs scored.