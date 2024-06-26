Triston Casas nearing a return for Red Sox

BOSTON -- The Red Sox may get one of their biggest bats back in the lineup soon. Boston manager Alex Cora delivered a positive update on injured first baseman Triston Casas following Tuesday night's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Casas has been out since April 20 with a fractured rib, and underwent an MRI on Monday. He met with team doctors ahead of Tuesday's game, and Cora said that Casas is getting closer to making a big step in his recovery.

"There's a good chance he'll start swinging this week," said Cora. "So we'll get into the details [Wednesday]."

The injury landed Casas on the 60-day Injured List and he was was eligible to return June 21. He's been taking grounders at first and if he's able to start swinging soon, could potentially return for Boston's series against the Marlins, which begins on July 2 in Miami.

The Red Sox have missed Casas' bat in the lineup, relying on Dominic Smith, Bobby Dalbec, and for a brief stint, Garrett Cooper to fill the void at first base. (Cooper was designated for assignment earlier this month.) His replacements have hit just four homers in Casas' absence.

In his 22 games before getting hurt, Casas slashed .244/.344/.513 with an .857 OPS to go with six homers and 10 RBI for Boston.

Casas' return would further boost the Red Sox roster as the team vies for an American League Wild Card spot. Following Tuesday's loss, Boston sits in the third and final Wild Card spot, half-a-game ahead of the Kansas City Royals and half-a-game behind the Minnesota Twins for the second Wild Card position.