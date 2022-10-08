Watch CBS News
Threats force Trinity School in Manchester, NH to postpone events after racist homecoming proposal

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, NH - A Catholic school in New Hampshire postponed all athletic events this weekend after a student's racist homecoming proposal sent shockwaves through the Manchester community and beyond. 

"Racial Mockery or acts of racism are at odds with those beliefs and are absolutely unacceptable," Trinity High School President Nathan Stanton said in a letter to the community. 

The school said it took disciplinary action, but because of privacy concerns, they cannot say what that action is. 

Stanton said, "this or similar behavior is not tolerated or accepted." 

The school now says it is receiving threats of violence. 

Out of an abundance of caution for student safety, all athletic events are postponed this weekend.  

