3 trucks, including one from Trillium Brewing, get "storrowed" in one day on Storrow Drive

3 trucks get stuck under bridges on Storrow Drive in one day

BOSTON - A Trillium Brewing truck had an ironic moment on Friday afternoon after one of their trucks got stuck under a bridge on Storrow Drive.

Trillium Brewing Double IPA "Storrowed"

The Boston-based company has a beer named after the iconic Boston incident called "Storrowed."

The seasonal beer from 2022 is a Double IPA and is no longer made. However, the beer description is still ironic in light of their truck getting "storrowed."

The description on the site reads: "Our annual move-in season Double IPA serves as a PSA to warn against the Boston phenomenon of lodging a box truck under a low clearance overpass on Storrow Drive. "While it's a sporadic episode that can snarl traffic for hours, most of these incidents occur during college move-in weekend, typically around Labor Day. Be sure to heed the low clearance warnings at the Storrow Drive entry points!"

But they did not heed their own message. Their truck got itself stuck at Longfellow Bridge on Storrow Drive, heading eastbound around 12 p.m. on Friday. The roof of the truck was damaged because of the incident.

Trillium Brewing's box truck after it was removed from the bridge. CBS Boston

But the company poked fun at itself on its Instagram story, reposting a video of the storrowed truck saying, "Comment and tag us in your best one-liner for a gift card on us! Happy Friday..."

Two more trucks get storrowed

Trillium Brewing wasn't the only truck that got stuck on Friday, though. Two other trucks got storrowed, causing serious traffic along the roadway.

The first storrowing of the day happened just after 7 a.m. when a tractor-trailer lodged itself going west at the Bowker Overpass.

Crews work to help a tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck during the morning commute on Friday. CBS Boston

It wasn't until seven hours later that Massachusetts Transportation posted on X that the scene was clear.

And what is hopefully the last storrowing of the day, just after 2 p.m., a moving truck lodged itself under a bridge near Boston University's campus by the Kenmore T stop. The truck had already been dislodged just before 2:30 p.m.