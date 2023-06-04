Seabrook, NH, Police say man's drowning was accidental
SEABROOK, N.H. - Seabrook Police said a man drowned in Tru-Town Pond on Saturday afternoon.
Police responded at 4:05 p.m. and could not locate the man. Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team responded to the scene and eventually located and recovered the victim.
The drowning appears to be accidental and the victim's identity hasn't been released.
