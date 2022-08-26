Trevor Story nearing a return to Red Sox

BOSTON -- Trevor Story is inching closer to a return to the Red Sox lineup. The second baseman will play for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs for the third straight night on Friday, and Alex Cora expects Story to be back with Boston in the near future.

Cora wouldn't say when, but said that Story would be activated "soon" when chatting with reporters at Fenway Park ahead of Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Story hasn't played for the Red Sox since he suffered a small hairline fracture near his wrist on July 12. He was 0-for-1 with a walk, a run scored and a sac fly in his first rehab game on Wednesday, and then was just a triple shy from hitting for the cycle with the Sea Dogs on Thursday night. Story went 3-for-4 on Thursday with a double and a homer, driving in two runs.

Story started at second base and played seven innings for Portland on Thursday. He has yet to play nine innings in the field during his rehab assignment.

In his first season with the Red Sox, Story has been limited to just 81 games thus far. He still ranks second on the team with 15 homers and 58 RBIs (trailing only Rafael Devers in both categories) despite missing more than a month of action.

Unfortunately he and the Red Sox won't be playing for much the rest of the way. Boston currently sits eight games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League with only 37 games left in the season.