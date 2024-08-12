Trevor Story set to take live batting practice for Red Sox on Monday

BOSTON -- When Trevor Story fractured a bone in his shoulder back in April, it didn't look like there was any chance that he'd occupy a spot in the Boston lineup again in 2024. But with Story set to take a big step in his recovery on Monday, a return to the Red Sox lineup may soon become a reality.

Story is set to take live batting practice on the field at Fenway Park on Monday, roughly four months after he had to undergo surgery on a fractured glenoid in his shoulder. His initial recovery was put at six months, but Story appears to be rounding third and heading toward home.

"That's something we initially thought was off the table when surgery hit, so it's a great surprise," Story told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche over the weekend at Fenway Park. "I'm really thankful to [my physical therapists] and all the work they've put in. Really exciting to have this possibility."

Boston manager Alex Cora said last week that defensively, Story could already play nine innings in the field. The 31-year-old has been taking grounders in the infield the last several weeks.

At the plate, Story has been hitting off a tee and taking soft toss. Live BP is one of his final hurdles in his recovery.

"We've come a long way from surgery in the first month," Story said of his shoulder. "Still have a little ways to go, but overall feeling really good about the swing, the shoulder, the defense. I feel well and I hope that continues.

"It's really a day to day thing, seeing how we respond," he said. "The day-after activity is important, because it feels great during. If I have any reservation the next day or I'm sore, that's what we're looking for. So far it's been great."



Story is in his third season of the six-year, $140 million contract that he signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 season. Injuries have plagued his tenure in Boston.

Last season, Story didn't make his season debut until August and played in just 43 games after undergoing surgery on a torn UCL in the winter. He played in 94 games in his first season with the Red Sox because of a bruised right hand that he suffered after being hit by a pitch.

Story played in eight games this season before he was hurt diving to field a grounder on April 5. He was hitting .226 at the time, and is slashing .227/.288/.394 with 19 homers and 84 RBI over his 145 games with Boston overall.

The Red Sox have lost four straight and currently sit three games out of a playoff spot. Boston begins a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Monday night.