Trevor Story set to miss chunk of time after undergoing elbow surgery

BOSTON -- As if the Red Sox didn't have a big enough hole in the middle of their infield following the departure of Xander Bogaerts, now the team will have to live without Trevor Story for a good chunk of time.

Story underwent internal brace surgery on his right ulnar collateral ligament -- his elbow -- on Monday, the team announced in a release on Tuesday afternoon. The surgery, which was performed in Texas, is a modified version of Tommy John surgery that has a quicker recovery time.

Still, players who undergo the surgery usually miss between four to six months. That would put Story's potential return somewhere between May and July.

Obviously, this is not ideal for the Red Sox. Story was an option to slide over to shortstop and take over for Bogaerts, but that obviously will not be happening. Now Boston needs to figure out what to do at second base as well.

Kiké Hernandez can play second, and potentially short, but that would leave a hole in center field. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is set to chat with reporters at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Story, who dealt with elbow issues during the 2021 season, signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox last winter. He played just 94 games due to injuries in 2022, slashing .236/.303/.434 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs. He struck out 122 times over his 396 plate appearances.