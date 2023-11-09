Watch CBS News
Trent Brown returns to Patriots' practice field before team heads to Germany

BOSTON -- The Patriots fit one last practice in on Thursday before heading overseas for their game in Germany, and they had a rather significant player return for the session.

Left tackle Trent Brown was back on the practice field for the portion of practice open to the media. Brown missed Wednesday's practice, listed on the injury report for both personal reasons and an ankle injury that's been nagging him for weeks.

With the personal issue seemingly cleared up, Brown was on the field, albeit in what looked like a limited capacity.

Brown missed last weekend's game against the Commanders due to knee and ankle injuries, leading to practice squad call-up Conor McDermott to play every offensive snap in Brown's place.

In terms of absences, only J.C. Jackson -- who's reportedly been sent home by the team -- was missing on Thursday.

The Patriots will get in one more practice this week on Friday, after they land in Germany, before playing the Colts on Sunday.

