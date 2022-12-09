Trent Brown returns to practice for Patriots on Friday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots still have a slew of injury concerns heading into Monday night's clash with the Cardinals. But on Friday, the offense got a big boost on the practice field.

That big boost was provided by the biggest player on the team -- offensive tackle Trent Brown -- returning to the field. Brown had missed Tuesday and Thursday's practices with an illness, but was a limited participant for Friday's session.

While Brown returned, Isaiah Wynn remained missing on Friday. Wynn has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury early in New England's Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and his absence leaves the Patriots thin at tackle. Backup Yodny Cajuste missed last Thursday's loss to the Bills with a calf and back issues, but was limited at practice both Thursday and Friday.

Wynn wasn't the only starter missing for the Patriots on Friday. Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Damien Harris (thigh), and corner Jalen Mills (groin) were all DNPs for the second straight day, putting their status for Monday night against the Cardinals in doubt.

The Patriots will practice one final time on Saturday before heading to Arizona.

