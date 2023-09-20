Trent Brown, Patriots agree to revised deal for 2023 season

Matthew Judon gives his honest assessment of the 0-2 New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- Trent Brown might get a bit of a pay bump in 2023. The left tackle has reportedly agreed to a revised deal with the Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown can now earn up to $2 million more in potential incentives this season, according to Schefter, which could bring his total deal to $13 million for the 2023 season. The deal does not include any more years on his contract, so Brown will still become a free agent after the season.

New England OT Trent Brown agreed to a revised, improved contract with the Patriots, with the team adding $2 million worth of incentives to his contract for this season, making his deal worth up to $13 million total compensation. Brown still is set to become a free agent after… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Brown now has more incentive to thrive on the field, with an opportunity to earn more from the Patriots this season -- and potentially earn more on the free agent market next offseason.

Brown is an integral part of the New England offensive line, which was evident Sunday night when he missed the team's 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. Without Brown protecting Mac Jones' blind side -- and various other issues along the line -- the quarterback was sacked four times while the Dolphins recorded eight QB hits.

With Brown anchoring the line from the left in Week 1, Jones was only sacked twice in New England's opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle has enjoyed success with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2018. He's now in his second stint in New England, returning in 2021 after a two-year run with the Raiders. Brown has been pretty durable for the Patriots, playing in every game in 2018 and 2022, though he did miss seven games during the 2021 season.

The Patriots will hope to get Brown back in action on Sunday, when they head to New Jersey for a Week 3 showdown with the New York Jets. New England will hold its first practice of the week on Wednesday.