Trent Brown not spotted at Patriots' Wednesday practice

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the Jets ahead of Week 18

FOXBORO -- When Bill Belichick took the podium inside Gillette Stadium for his Wednesday morning chat with reporters, he expected left tackle Trent Brown to be on the practice field a few hours later.

"Yeah, I don't think he's on the injury report," Belichick told reporters when asked if the left tackle would be partaking in practice.

But when the team actually hit the field for the first practice of Week 18, Brown was nowhere to be found. His official practice status will be released later in the afternoon, when the Patriots send out their first injury report of the week.

But with Brown absent on Wednesday, after he was a healthy scratch and did not accompany the team for the trip to Buffalo last week, chances are he won't be suiting up for New England's regular-season finale Sunday afternoon against the Jets.

If that is the case, Brown has almost certainly played his last snap for the Patriots. The blind-side protector was one of the team's best offensive players for most of the season, but hasn't been as invested in recent weeks. The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported ahead of Sunday's loss to the Bills that New England was struggling to keep the 30-year-old engaged, and The Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi followed that up after the game with a report that some of Brown's teammates believed he could have suited up for some of the games that he missed earlier in the season due to injury.

Brown will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In addition to Brown, corner Myles Bryant wasn't spotted during the media portion of Wednesday's practice. He was questionable for last week's loss with a chest injury.

Final #Patriots Wednesday practice of 2023 season - not seen during media viewing period:



Myles Bryant

Trent Brown#NYJvsNE @wbz pic.twitter.com/XThwFZZrAT — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 3, 2024

Belichick said ahead of the session that it would be on the lighter side, much like last week's Wednesday practice.

"We've got a few guys banged up here," he said.

The Patriots did have both safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end Hunter Henry on the field. Peppers has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while Henry has been sidelined with a knee injury.