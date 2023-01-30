Travis Kelce passes Julian Edelman, ties Rob Gronkowski on some all-time playoff statistical leaderboards

BOSTON -- Travis Kelce has drawn even with an all-time Patriots great in one statistical category, and he's passed another all-time Patriots great in two others.

With the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl this year, Kelce has been the driving force on Kansas City's offense, catching 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' two games thus far.

In the process, he's passed Julian Edelman in all-time career playoff receptions and receiving yards, and he's tied Rob Gronkowski on the all-time postseason touchdown list.

Here's a look at where they all stand:

Postseason receptions, all time

1. Jerry Rice, 151

2. Travis Kelce, 127

3. Julian Edelman, 118

4. Rob Gronkowski, 98

5. Reggie Wayne, 93 Postseason receiving yards, all time

1. Jerry Rice, 2,245

2. Travis Kelce, 1,467

3. Julian Edelman, 1,442

4. Rob Gronkowski, 1,389

5. Michael Irvin, 1,315 Postseason receiving TDs, all time

1. Jerry Rice, 22

T-2. Rob Gronkowski, 15

T-2. Travis Kelce, 15

4. John Stallworth, 12

5. (Five players tied with 10)

For those keeping track, Edelman played in 19 playoff games, Gronkowski played in 22 playoff games, and Kelce has played in just 17 playoff games. Kelce also, obviously, has at least one more guaranteed playoff game in his future, as he will once again be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl two weeks from now.

Jerry Rice is certainly safe atop all three lists, but Kelce has a strong chance of fully passing Gronkowski on the touchdown list while creating some more separation from Edelman on the other two lists before this postseason is over.