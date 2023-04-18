Watch CBS News
Transit officer hit by car while escorting Dedham funeral procession

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DEDHAM - A Transit police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle during a funeral procession.

The transit officer, who was not named, was providing a motorcycle escort for the funeral when a vehicle suddenly turned into him on Bridge Street around noon Wednesday. 

Dedham motorcycle crash
Police are investigating after a Transit Police officer was struck by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession in Dedham. OMC Productions

The officer has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Transit police said they are investigating the accident.

