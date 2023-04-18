Transit officer hit by car while escorting Dedham funeral procession
DEDHAM - A Transit police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle during a funeral procession.
The transit officer, who was not named, was providing a motorcycle escort for the funeral when a vehicle suddenly turned into him on Bridge Street around noon Wednesday.
The officer has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Transit police said they are investigating the accident.
