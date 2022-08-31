Trans NH woman says she was targeted with "voodoo doll" left on her car

ROCHESTER, NH - Palana Hunt-Hawkins was walking to her car Monday night when she noticed something strange on the spot where the hood meets the windshield. "I leaned over and I picked it up and right before I picked it up I knew what it was," she explained. It was a small clay doll, clearly handmade, with breasts and male private parts, with a pin stuck through it.

"It was really jarring," Hunt-Hawkins explained. "What they depicted was so specifically just grotesque and targeted at my gender."

Hunt-Hawkins is openly transgender. She came out about six years ago and has been an outspoken advocate for a variety of LGBTQ+ organizations in New Hampshire, even starting her own, 603Equality.

She recently organized a Pride event in Rochester this past Saturday. "I've done all this advocacy and it just feels like someone is watching me maybe. Like it's pretty concerning," she explained.

Based on her activity, she believes the doll was placed on her windshield as her car sat in the driveway of the home she moved into just three weeks prior. "I am very worried about my safety," she said. "I used to love being a private person and then when I stepped up to do a lot of this advocacy, I realized that I would have to leave some of that behind," she explained. She's fearful that somebody knew her address to come target her with the doll.

Hunt-Hawkins called Rochester Police, who came to her home, took pictures, and took the doll. Rochester Police tell WBZ they disposed of the doll and are not planning to further investigate the situation. "[This] feels like a very intentional personal attack and you know that's unfortunate that they're not looking into it any further," Hunt-Hawkins said.

Hunt-Hawkins says she feels comfortable and welcomed by her new neighbors, many of whom have hung rainbow "You Are Loved" signs in their home windows. She has no idea who might have left the doll for her but has already purchased security cameras for her home in response. "I want every angle," she said. "I want to make sure I know what's going on because it's just very just disheartening."