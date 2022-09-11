Traffic impacts expected during President Biden's visit to Boston on Monday

BOSTON – President Joe Biden is set to visit the JFK Library in Boston on Monday, and police are expecting there to be traffic impacts.

Biden is set to give a speech on his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. The goal is to cut the death from the disease in half within the next 25 years.

His remarks will come 60 years to the day from when John F. Kennedy delivered his "We choose to go to the moon" speech.

"Motorists in and around Boston may experience traffic detours or delays on Monday due to a special event. There may be bus delays as well. Please note there is no threat to public safety, but please plan ahead for potential traffic disruption," Massachusetts State Police said.