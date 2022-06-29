Watch CBS News
Traffic deaths in Massachusetts jumped 24% from 2019-2021, report finds

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -  When the pandemic first hit, traffic dropped dramatically. But new research shows traffic deaths have surged in Massachusetts in recent years.

Data from the nonprofit TRIP found that traffic fatalities rose 24% in Massachusetts between 2019 and 2021. Pedestrian deaths also increased by 18%, and bicycle deaths went up 16%.

There were 334 traffic deaths on the road in 2019 and 413 in 2021, the data shows. 

Research has shown drivers on the road during the pandemic have engaged in riskier behavior like speeding, drunk driving and not wearing a seatbelt. 

"It is possible that many of the individuals who were willing to travel—and even increase their travel—despite the health risks associated with the pandemic were already more willing than average to take other risks," the AAA foundation for Traffic Safety said.  

TRIP said changing these behaviors could reduce the risk of a serious crash. 

June 29, 2022

