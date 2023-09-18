Watch CBS News
I-93 in Wilmington reopens hours after tractor-trailer rollover during morning commute

WILMINGTON – Interstate 93 in Wilmington reopened hours after a tractor-trailer caused major traffic headaches during the Monday morning commute.

A tractor-trailer carrying crushed cars overturned on Interstate 93 South around 5 a.m., causing police to close all southbound lanes from Exit 35-38.

One lane reopened around 6:30 a.m. Three lanes remain closed until the scene cleared just after 10 a.m.

September 18, 2023

