Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Trader Joe's recalls vegan crackers because they could contain metal

By Megan Cerullo

/ MoneyWatch

Trader Joe's crackers possibly tainted with metal
Trader Joe's recalls multigrain crackers that may be contaminated with metal 00:23

Trader Joe's has issued another food product recall over concerns that it could contain a foreign material. 

The grocery chain recalled batches of its "Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds" after its supplier said the snacks may contain metal. The product under recall has best "used by dates" between 3/01/24 – 03/05/24," Trader Joe's said

Trader Joe's is urging anyone who has purchased the crackers not to eat them. Consumers can return the crackers to any store for a full refund. 

screen-shot-2023-08-21-at-3-53-10-pm.png
Batches of the grocer's vegan crackers may contain metal. Trader Joe's

No injuries associated with the crackers have been reported, according to Trader Joe's. The product is no longer for sale, while remaining batches have been destroyed, the retailer added.

The recall marks the fourth in recent weeks for Trader Joe's. Last month, it recalled a falafel product over concerns it could contain rocks, broccoli cheddar soup over potential contamination by insects and two varieties of cookies that could also contain rocks.

In a statement on its website, Trader Joe's said it is in close contact with its vendors and likes to "err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues."

Trader Joe's recalling cookies that may contain rocks 00:20

"We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality," Trader Joe's said.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.