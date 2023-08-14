Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down on and off ramps at Routes 495 and 44
MIDDLEBORO - A tractor-trailer rollover in Middleboro shut down the on and off ramps on Route 495 South at Exit 15 (Route 44) on Monday.
The truck was carrying trash, which spilled into the roadway. Police said the driver was conscious and alert when they reached the scene of the accident.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation couldn't say when the ramps would reopen.
