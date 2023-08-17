Bank branch manager and boyfriend charged with stealing almost half a million dollars in Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A bank branch manager and her boyfriend were in court Thursday, accused of stealing almost half a million dollars in cash in a bank heist that sounds like something out of a movie.

Police said Tracey Delgado and Stanley Palmer got inside a Santander Bank on Federal Hill back in June using her employee access code. From there, they got inside the vault and walked away from $488,000 in cash.

The bank branch manager is accused of stealing $488,000 from Santander Bank in Providence, Rhode Island. CBS Boston

Palmer is accused of helping his girlfriend steal $488,000 from the Santander Bank where she worked in Providence, Rhode Island. CBS Boston

One of Delgado's co-workers allegedly recognized one of the masked suspects moving in a familiar way and notified police. Delgado and Palmer were on the run for nearly two months before they were arrested Wednesday at a Hampton Inn in Pawtucket.

A third suspect was arrested in July. Police said her name was on a storage unit in North Providence where officers found $24,000 in cash and "other evidence."