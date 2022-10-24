Toxic workplaces can take a toll on your mental and physical health, Surgeon General says

BOSTON - Is your workplace toxic? If so, it may be harming your health.

The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is warning Americans that working under stressful conditions can take a toll on their mental and physical health.

Low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, and long commutes among other factors are linked to chronic health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, depression, and anxiety and can promote risky behaviors like smoking, unhealthy eating, alcohol and substance use, and relationship troubles.

Dr. Murthy says organizations need to protect workers from harm, foster community, show appreciation, and provide opportunities for growth which will allow employees to be more productive at work and to thrive at home.