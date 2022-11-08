Total lunar eclipse appears over Massachusetts early Tuesday morning
BOSTON - If you were up early Tuesday morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse.
A lunar eclipse is when the Sun, Earth and moon become aligned and the moon drifts into the Earth's shadow.
It started around 3 a.m. in Massachusetts as the moon entered the outermost shadow of Earth. The partial eclipse began about an hour later.
By 5 a.m. the total eclipse was underway. The moon was completely in the Earth's shadow. It had a faint red/orange glow due to the sunlight bending around our atmosphere.
It was over by 6:30 a.m.
The next total lunar eclipse will be March 14, 2025.
