Total lunar eclipse appears over Massachusetts early Tuesday morning

BOSTON - If you were up early Tuesday morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is when the Sun, Earth and moon become aligned and the moon drifts into the Earth's shadow.

It started around 3 a.m. in Massachusetts as the moon entered the outermost shadow of Earth. The partial eclipse began about an hour later.

By 5 a.m. the total eclipse was underway. The moon was completely in the Earth's shadow. It had a faint red/orange glow due to the sunlight bending around our atmosphere. 

It was over by 6:30 a.m.

The next total lunar eclipse will be March 14, 2025.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 6:43 AM

