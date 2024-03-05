Torrential downpours, potential for flash flooding late Wednesday through Thursday morning in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of heavy rainfall and renewed flooding late Wednesday through early Thursday.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for most of Southern New England.

It's an all-too-familiar storyline.

Another juiced-up storm system has a bead on our area and more flooding is on the way.

When does the rain arrive?

Wednesday morning will actually be rather nice! There will be some breaks of sunshine and temperatures will soar to near 60 degrees by early afternoon.

Clouds will thicken in the afternoon and rain will arrive from south to north.

Approximate start time:

South Coast: 1-3 p.m.

Boston/Worcester/Mass Pike: 3-5 p.m.

MA/NH Border: 4-6 p.m.

The heaviest rain will fall overnight, roughly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During this timeframe, we expect some torrential downpours and the potential for some flash flooding with rainfall rates as high as 1-2" per hour.

The rain will taper off between 6 a.m.-10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Several inches of rain (generally 2-4") are expected. There is likely to be a "zone of convergence" where as much as 5" of rain will fall in just about 8-10 hours. Hard to pinpoint exactly where the highest amounts will fall, but odds favor southeastern MA and Rhode Island right now.

Flooding concerns

This will undoubtedly lead to widespread urban, street, basement, and small river/stream flooding. Most of the large, mainstem rivers will stay within their banks, however there is concern for renewed flooding for many Rhode Island rivers.

As the storm departs, the winds will increase out of the north-northeast during the day Thursday.

Gusts could top 40mph over southeastern MA (especially Cape Cod and the Islands) from Thursday afternoon through the first half of Friday.

Across the rest of southern New England, gusts will range between 20-40mph.