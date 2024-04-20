Bruins fans say "there's nothing like" celebrating game 1 playoff win in Boston against Maple Leafs

BOSTON - Boston was booming with Bruins fans for round 1 of the NHL playoffs at TD Garden on Saturday night after the hockey team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"We're going to be busy. We got three straight days of playoff games," said Rich Carbone, who sold out of Bruins gear early on Saturday.

"The chains are always popular. Chains, foamies, but for hockey games, everyone needs a hat, especially with the amount of hattricks this year," said Carbone.

The Bruins beat out the Toronto Maple Leafs 5 to 1, and fans were excited.

"Of course, I'm a Bruins fan," said Bruins fan Kyra Durive.

Businesses along Canal Street, which was closed to cars, were packed with people catching a glimpse of the action at their favorite Boston bars.

"We love coming to local bars supporting local businesses right near TD Garden, so it's great," said Durive.

And it's only the beginning for Boston sports fans. Both the Bruins and the Celtics are setting their sights on a championship trophy to bring home to Boston.

"It's a great sports town, there's nothing like it," said Bruins fan Kevin Parker.

The Celtics are set to play the Miami Heat at 1 p.m. on Sunday and the Bruins will be back at TD Garden for game two against the Maple Leafs on Monday at 7 p.m.