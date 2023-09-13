Tornado warning issued for Bristol, Norfolk and Plymouth counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday
BOSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Bristol, Norfolk and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts until 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Heavy wind and rain is moving east from Rhode Island, where tree damage has been reported. Hail is also possible.
Residents are urged to seek shelter immediately If you are inside, head to the lowest level and stay away from windows and doors.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.