TOPSFIELD -- A new record-setting pumpkin is on display at the Topsfield Fair.

The pumpkin weighs a staggering 2,480 pounds. The giant guard was grown by Jamie Graham from Tyngsboro.

This pumpkin set a new record for weight at the Topsfield Fair. WBZ-TV

It smashed the previous record by more than 185 pounds.

The blue-ribbon pumpkin is on display Saturday and for the rest of the Topsfield Fair.